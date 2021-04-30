FEMA offering assistance to those left with damages after this year’s winter storms

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- After many ArkLaMiss residents’ were left with damages due to two winter storms earlier this year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering Public Assistance for those who qualify.

According to a release from the City of Monroe, those who wish to apply for assistance or seek more information as to how to apply may do so by visiting https://gohsep.la.gov/GRANTS-INDEX/DISASTER-RELATED-GRANTS/FEMA-PA

You can file your application online through LouisianaPA.com, send by mail, or fax to GOHSEP.

Address:

7667 Independence Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Fax number: (225) 267-2832