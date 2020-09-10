Feeding the Hungry: ULM offers food pantry to students in need

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe has a food pantry for students who need something to eat.

In February, ULM partnered with the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank to offer this service to their students. This food pantry was started as a joint effort between the Department of Recreational Services and the Student Government Association.

It consists of strictly non-perishable food items that are made available to students through the Activity Center.

Students can go and get the things they need twice a week. Students must be sure to swipe their student ID when they arrive at the pantry. On their first visit they will need to fill out a few forms.

“I’m pretty passionate about the food pantry, food is a basic, basic necessity and no person should be hungry, but being a student affairs employee/department we don’t want students to have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” says Brittany Williamson, ULM Food Pantry Volunteer. “College is hard enough without having to worry about affording food.”

Donations to the food pantry are greatly encouraged. Any non-perishable food items, that have not expired, may be dropped off at the Activity Center.

Due to COVID-19, there are no current volunteer opportunities available. Organizers are hopeful for volunteer opportunities to become available in the near future.

The food pantry is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

For more information, please click here.