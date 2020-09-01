Storm Heroes: Local woman turns to her kitchen to help after Hurricane Laura

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman is feeding families who are still struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, for free.

After seeing long lines at restaurants, Alyssa Rogers did not want anyone to miss out on a meal.

“I started asking people if they needed meals, the answer was yes, overwhemlingly, especially the day after the storm and it’s just increased and increased,” says Alyssa Rogers.

Lately, every hour is dinner time at Rogers’ home in West Monroe; but, she’s not cooking just for herself. She’s cooking for dozens of families who are still waiting for the lights to come back on and those who are still picking up the pieces of debris left behind after Hurricane Laura.

Rogers has been cooking free meals ever since Laura swept through our area. What started as a simple Facebook message to neighbors has expanded to people from all over the area sending Facebook messages asking for a meal.

Rogers has recruited help from a few friends and they are working non-stop to feed as many people as possible every day. She started out purchasing the food, but soon the donations began to pour in.

“We’re trying to keep the adult meals under 50 and we’re trying to keep the child meals seperate, so today it’s going to be about 58 total,” says Rogers.

Some might call her a hero of the heart, but she will not take the title. She says there is no need for applause, she’s just stepping in, because it’s the right thing to do.

If you would like to help Alyssa Rogers you can reach out to her via Facebook here.