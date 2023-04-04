FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter Narcan on March 29th. This means consumers can purchase the four-milligram nasal spray at drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, and online.

One local pharmacist explained what the nasal spray is and what this means for the community.

Narcan is a nasal spray that you use to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose for patients that you may suspect to be having an opioid overdose. It was available as a standing order in Louisiana for patients, but now FDA has recently approved it to be an over the counter medication. Tiffany Baum, Pharmacist for Farmerville drug and prescription shop pharmacy

Hopefully it will expand the access to the medication as well as maybe increase the number of locations that have access to it. It will hopefully reduce the number of opioid deaths in our area. Tiffany Baum, Pharmacist

Baum also shared how the nasal spray should be used appropriately.

Its a nasal spray and you will be using one spray every two to three minutes alternating nostrils. You will continue using it either until the patient becomes conscious or either until EMT arrives. Tiffany Baum

In a news release, the FDA stated they are committed to addressing the complexities of the opioid overdose crisis.