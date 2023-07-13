OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The approval of Periggo’s Opill birth control pill will allow women and girls of all ages to purchase the pill over the counter, beginning early next year. Kaitlyn Bullock and Melana McGraw, both residents of Ouachita Parish, shared their concerns.

How well are the directions going to be on there? Any kid can get it? I am very conflicted and don’t know how to feel. So I mean I could see that side where its more accessible and less unwanted pregnancies; but I mean I don’t really feel that that’s safe. Kaitlyn Bullock, Ouachita Parish Resident

Health experts stated in a document to the FDA that they conducted an extensive label development program to help women use the pill safely.

According to research, Opill was first approved for prescription use in 1973. Now it will be the first oral contraceptive medication available without a prescription. It contains progestin, and it must be taken around the same time daily to be effective.

From a medical standpoint I feel like its a shortcut for women to not get their physical and annual exams. I feel like if its available over the counter they will not go in to see a GYN, and get all the things that women need to have done. I feel like you should go to a medical doctor to have it prescribed. Melana McGraw, Ouachita Parish Resident

McGraw and Bullock both believe the over-the-counter pill’s approval will cause conflict.

I know that it’s hard for some teenage girls to have that talk with their parents, to say I want to get on birth control and it can start a whole argument in the household Kaitlyn Bullock, Ouachita Parish Resident