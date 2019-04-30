Father, stepmother charged in Mississippi toddler’s death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
INFANT DEATH3_1556631000105.JPG.jpg

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — (4/30/19) The father and stepmother of a Mississippi toddler have been charged with capital murder in her death.

Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis tells news outlets that 28-year-old Morris Bevily IV and 26-year-old TKia Bevily were arrested Monday in the death of Jurayah Smith.

Davis says Jurayah was 14 months old when she died in the couple’s care in October 2017. It’s unclear what killed her.

Davis says preliminary hearings have not been scheduled. He did not say whether either of them is represented by an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss