Fatal wreck claims life of former Camden EMT

ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD)- Camden News reports a fatal wreck on May 7, has claimed the life of a former EMT in the community, 61- year- old John Hall.

According to Arkansas State Police, Hall exited the crossover and into southbound traffic lanes of United States Highway 79. His vehicle crossed into the path of an oncoming Peterbilt semi.

Hall was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hall was recognized by Ouachita County Medical Center on Facebook, the post read:

“Today, at Ouachita County Medical Center, we grieve the sudden and devastating loss of John Hall, EMT-P. John lived his life serving others. His loyalty to OCMC and this community was exemplary. We are grateful for the many years of service John gave as a Paramedic. He will certainly be missed – already is. He was truly an outstanding Paramedic and a very good man. Our condolences are extended to his family. Thank you for sharing him with us. We are thankful to have worded alongside him. He will live on in our hearts and memories”

Bearden Chief of Police Nathan Greeley posted saying, “Today was such a tragic loss to our First Responder Community in Ouachita County. John Hall was definitely one of the best. He always had a smile on his face and a funny joke to tell but most importantly he was a Christian and took pride in his profession. Thanks John for the lives you saved over the years….. on the scene and through Christ.”