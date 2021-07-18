Fatal crash in Webster Parish kills Plain Dealing man

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday July 18 around 2 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated a single-vehicle crash.

Per the release, the crash happened on Dorcheat Road, south of Allen drive, and claimed the life of 27-year-old Joshua Montgomery of Plain Dealing.

The investigation revealed that a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Darien Moore of Minden was traveling South on Dorcheat Road when the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a utility pole and then a tree.

Neither Moore nor Montgomery were reported to be wearing seat belts. Moore was trasnported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted and the crash remains under investigation.