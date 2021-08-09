Fatal Crash in Morehouse Parish claims the life of Bastrop teenager

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday August 8, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road west of LA Hwy 142.

Per the report, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Wesley Clay of Bastrop.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Clay’s 2007 Ford Ranger was traveling East on Stevenson Road around a curve when the vehicle traveled off the road and through a ditch, causing it to roll over.

It was determined that Clay was unrestrained during the crash, in which he was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. There was another unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle who was also ejected, they were airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and is pending toxicology results which are being submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Troop F has investigated 33 fatal crashes in 2021, which have resulted in a total of 40 deaths.