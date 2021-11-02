Fatal crash in Claiborne Parish claims the life of a Homer man

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday November 1 shortly before 3:00 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop G were called to the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Per the release, the crash happened on LA Hwy 162 north of Hwy 520 and claimed the life of 40-year-old Tony Hicks Jr.



Authorities said that Hicks was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when he approached a curve, left the roadway and hit a tree. Speed is said to be a suspected factor in the crash.

Hicks, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered fatal injuries from the crash, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Though impairment is not suspected in the crash, toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis and this accident is still under investigation.