Fatal Crash: Bastrop man strikes vehicle of Monroe woman, investigation underway

STERLINGTON, La. (Press Release) – (1/31/30) Last night, just before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165, near LA Hwy 2. This crash claimed the life of a Monroe woman.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 20-year-old Glen Minor of Bastrop, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy 165.

For reasons still under investigation, Minor disregarded the traffic control signal at the intersection and struck a 2014 Cadillac CTS, driven by Darrica Davis of Monroe, as she was attempting to turn left onto LA Hwy 2.

After impact, the Cadillac began overturning and became engulfed in flames.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. Minor was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

