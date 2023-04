FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Farmerville’s National Prescription take-back Day to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event will be located at the Union General Hospital on James Avenue.

Photo courtesy of the Farmerville Police Department

For more information contact the Farmerville Police Department at 318-368-2226.