FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a male and female in reference to a Felony Theft that occurred earlier this month at a Brookshire’s grocery store in Farmerville.

If you have any information on their identities, contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to their arrest.