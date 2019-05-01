UPDATE: Man wanted on multiple charges in Farmerville captured by Caddo Parish Deputies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FARMERVILLE, La. - UPDATE: (4/30/19) Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a Marion man who was wanted on multiple felony charges out of Farmerville.

According to police, 29-year-old Brent Richard was captured after Caddo Parish Deputies received a Crime Stoppers tip.

Richard will be transferred to Union parish where he will face numerous charges including Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, and more.

He will be held on those charges with no bond.

----------------------------

ORIGINAL: (3/20/19) The Farmerville Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Brent Richard, of Marion, who is wanted on numerous felony charges.

According to police, officers responded to a home invasion on Doyle Street in Farmerville.

Richard allegedly forced his way into the home and battered a female inside.

When the woman locked herself in a bedroom and tried to call 911, Richard tore the door down before battering her further.

Police say Richard left the home before officers arrived and now they Richard is wanted on warrants for Home Invasion, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Damage to Property.

If you know where Richard is, please call the Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226 or CrimeStoppers at (318)-368-9679.