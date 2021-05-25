Farmerville Police search for suspect in connection with theft investigation

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to a felony theft and felony criminal damage to property case.

According to their Facebook post, the incident happened on Sunday, April 18, at NAPA Auto Parts on East Water and Gulley Street.

Police say the suspect showed up at the store around 10:00 p.m. and damaged the outside surveillance cameras before breaking into a gate and stealing a large number of car batteries and copper wiring.

If you know anything that could help with this case, you are asked to reach out to the Farmerville Police Department at 318-368-2226 or contact Crime Stoppers.