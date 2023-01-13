A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville police officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 33 struck him.

Robinson was treated by Pafford Emergency Medical Services, who were still on scene, and transported to a medical facility in Monroe. Robinson’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no indication that any of the drivers involved in either accident were impaired. More details will be provided as they become available.