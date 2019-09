FARMERVILLE, La. (9/8/19) — Farmerville Police is looking for any clues in a shooting that happened at Senleys Townhomes on Hickory Street in Farmerville. Authorities say it happened around 2:45 this afternoon.

Police say several witnesses reported hearing multiple exchanges of gunfire and seeing several shooters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Farmerville Police Department or Union Parish Crime Stoppers.