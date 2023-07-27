FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 24, 2023, officers of the Farmerville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Ann Street in reference to three pair of vehicle keys being located behind a home. Due to the recent rise in vehicle thefts, officers believed that the keys belong to a few of the vehicles that have been returned to the owners.

Authorities encourage the owners of the keys to come to retrieve the keys at the police department, which is located at 302 Martin Luther King Drive in Farmerville, La.