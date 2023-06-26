All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, on June 25, 2023, three males were observed approaching a red 2021 Ford Pickup truck located at a residence on Cox Ferry Road. According to authorities, the three men entered the vehicle and fled the residence.

At the time, officers with the Farmerville Police Department were working a vehicle accident on La 33 South at Barron Road. According to authorities, the stolen vehicle passed through the scene of the accident and turned onto Barron Road traveling to Cox Ferry Road. The suspects returned the stolen vehicle to its original residents and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding the three male suspect, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at 318-368-2226 or the Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at 318-368-9679.