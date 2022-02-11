FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is asking for help from the public in an investigation that involves stolen batteries. According to a release on their Facebook page, someone is stealing the batteries out of cars in the city limits.

The police tell us during the night of February 10th, between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., an unknown person stole batteries from the vehicles at Benoit Ford, Independent Auto, and Chances Auto Service. Police tell us the video surveillance shows two mail subjects in the video removing several batteries.

Photo Courtesy: Farmerville Police Department Facebook Page

Photo Courtesy: Farmerville Police Department Facebook Page

Police ask if you have any information you are urged to contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318) 368-2226. Police tell us Crime Stoppers of Union Parish will offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

To read the release directly from their Facebook page, click here.