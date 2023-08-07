FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 4, 2023, Farmerville Police officers were patrolling the East Side Hills apartments looking for a wanted juvenile with outstanding warrants.

According to authorities, the officers observed a black male fitting the description of the wanted juvenile. During their observation, the juvenile ran into the woods with another juvenile. After several minutes, an off-duty Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s deputy observed the juveniles run into a nearby residence and shut the door.

A perimeter was set up outside the residence by the Farmerville Police Department and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office until a search warrant was obtained to enter the residence. After a lengthy standoff, the juvenile surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officers transported the juvenile to the Farmerville Police Department where he was questioned in regard to vehicle thefts that had occurred within the city limits of Farmerville. After the interview, the juvenile was charged with additional charges relating to the incident from earlier and was transported to Green Oaks Detention Center. More charges are pending the following vehicle thefts and burglaries.