FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Farmerville Police Department is currently seeking the identity of the individual pictured above in reference to a series of thefts that occurred on September 1, 2023, in Farmerville, La. According to police, the individual goes by the alias “Blue” and is believed to live within city limits.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, call Farmerville Police at 318-368-2226.