Farmerville Police ask public's help locating man multiple domestic abuse charges

FARMERVILLE, La. - (6/16/19) The Farmerville Police Department asks the public's help with locating a man accused of domestic abuse.

Officers are currently searching for Frankie Lee Henderson, 25, of Farmerville.

Henderson has outstanding warrants for Theft charges and two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery. Henderson was the suspect in a separate Domestic Abuse incident Saturday night before leaving prior to officers arrival.

If you know of his location contact the police department at (318) 368-2225 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish At (318)-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.

