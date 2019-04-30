Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Latavius Paschal [ + - ] Video

FARMERVILLE, La. -- UPDATE (4/30/19) The Farmerville Police Department is currently searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at Huddle House.

Police are looking for Latavius Javontae Paschal, 25 of Bernice, La.

Paschal also goes by the name Javontae Hill. Paschal is the person of interest in the Sunday morning Armed Robbery of Huddle House on North Main Street in Farmerville.

Paschal is considered armed and dangerous and has an extensive criminal history. If you have information regarding this robbery or suspect, contact Farmerville Police Department At (318)-368-2226. Paschal has ties in Farmerville and South Arkansas.

Farmerville Police Chief Bim Coulberston advised his officers responded to a reported armed robbery at Huddle House Restaurant on North Main Street in Sunday Morning around 5am. The lone Suspect entered the establishment armed with a small caliber handgun and ordered victims to the back of the restaurant before taking a cashier at gunpoint and taking the money from the cash register. The suspect fled toward the area of Read Lumber on Bernice Highway. Suspect was wearing red/black shorts and hoodie, black and white tennis shoes and a surgical style mask over his mouth. No injuries were reported.

Crime Stoppers would like to thank the public for the numerous calls in reference to this incident. A cash reward will still be offered for information relating to this incident or Paschal.

(4/28/19) The Farmerville Police Department ask the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that happened around 5 a.m. at the Huddle House on North Main Street.

Officers said a black male with a red hood/mask entered the restaurant around 5 a.m. armed with a handgun. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash before taking off on foot from the restaurant and toward the area of Read Lumber on Bernice Highway. The suspect was last seen wearing black and red shorts, a hoodie and black and white tennis shoes.

Farmerville Police said there were witnesses and customers inside the restaurant. Some of them ran out when the suspect entered but no injuries were reported. Witnesses or customers are encouraged to call the police department.

If you have any information, please contact the Farmerville Police Department at (318)-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.