FARMERVILLE, La. – (8/26/19) The Farmerville Police Department have closed Highway 33 // Marion Highway due to a car crash.

Authorities advise that you avoid the area due to the accident to prevent traffic backup.

The detour route is currently marked as Ward Chapel (Hwy 828), Hudson Rd, and Tech Dr.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

