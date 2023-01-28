FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jimmy Hendricks, 51, of Farmerville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Purchase of Commercial Sexual Activity. Hendricks and a female subject were located on an isolated logging road in Union Parish during this investigation.

Deputies concluded that Hendricks had retrieved the woman inside the Farmerville city limits and had taken her to a different location where he paid her to perform sexual acts. Hendricks was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center with a set bond of $5,000.