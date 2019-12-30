Farmerville man arrested on two counts of Attempted Home Invasion among other charges

FARMERVILLE, La. — A Farmerville man is facing two counts of Attempted Home Invasion and more after a weekend brush with the law.

According to police, Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 9900 block of Louisiana Highway 15 on Saturday after they received calls about a man, later identified as 33-year-old Joshua Dobosh, trying to kick in a door at the home. The couple who made the call told police that they were inside the home and both were armed.

Before law enforcement could arrive, the couple called back stating that Dobosh was walking along Highway 15 and that they were following him to see where he was going.

A Farmerville Police Officer was the first to arrive at the scene and chased Dobosh into the woods where he hid. Four UPSO Deputies then arrived and surrounded the area. Two of the officers spotted Dobosh laying on the ground and when they closed in, Dobosh got up and ran to another house.

Dobosh ran onto the porch of the home with officers hot on his tail. When the officers ordered Dobosh to step down, he refused and was shot with a Taser. Police say that Dobosh then fought with the officers while they tried to handcuff him. Dobosh was then taken to the Union Parish Detention Center.

Dobosh faces the following charges:

Attempted Home Invasion – 2 counts

Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence – 2 counts

Resisting an Officer – 5 counts

Dobosh’s bond has been set at $67,500.

