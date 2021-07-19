Farmerville man arrested for threatening people with an AR-15

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Officers say they have arrested a man who was threatening people with an AR-15.

According to police, they were called to Pine Drive on Sunday, July 18th, in reference to a domestic disturbance that involved a gun.

Police say when they arrived on scene they were told that Braylong Smith, 28, of Farmerville was causing a disturbance showed a rifle and threatened two people after a verbal argument.

Police say Smith has been taken into custody after they discovered damage to a car that belongs to one of the victims.

According to police, they found an AR-15 .223 caliber rifle was found and victims tell police the gun found matches the one Smith had while threatening them.

Police tell us, Smith is restricted from owning a firearm because of a prior burglary conviction in 2019.

Police say Smith has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, Disturbing the peace by loud and profane, Simple criminal damage to property, and Possession of a firearm by person convicted of prior certain felonies.

