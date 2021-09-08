Farmerville man arrested for Second Degree Murder

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday September 7, officers with the Farmerville Police Department arrested Keejuan Hendricks on charges of Second Degree Murder.

Though no additional details regarding the shooting have been announced, the FPD did announce that they are also actively searching for 16-year-old Lavonte Holly of Farmerville in connection with the homicide that happened on August 20, 2021 on Camp Road.

Lavonte Holly, photo courtesy of Farmerville Police

If you have any information on the location of Lavonte Holly, please contact the Farmerville PD at 318-368-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at 318-368-9679.

You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish online.