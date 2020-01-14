Farmerville man arrested for possession for the fifth time

Farmerville, La. (01/14/20)— A Farmerville man has been arrested for the fifth time for possessing marijuana, which is a felony.

Union Parish sheriff’s deputies stopped Cornelius Mack, age 35, for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone about 1 A.M. Sunday on La. Hwy. 33 south of Farmerville. The patrol unit chased the vehicle for a mile before it pulled over.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said Mack told deputies that he had one beer during the night but the deputies had spotted one empty beer bottle and an open gin bottle on the back seat.

When Mack was instructed to walk to back of his vehicle, the deputy noticed another beer can when the suspect opened the door to get out.

The deputy received permission from Mack to search the vehicle. Found inside the console was 6.6 grams of suspected marijuana in a cigar package and a bottle of suspected liquid hydrocodone. The subscription information had been removed from the bottle, Gates said.

The sheriff said that Mack had been asked if he had any additional illegal substances on his person and he stated that he did not.

However, when he was booked into the parish detention center at Farmerville, Gates said more marijuana was found on his person in another cigar package.

Other charges against Mack included possession of liquid hydrocodone, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and flight from an officer.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton set total bail at $65,000.

Mack’s criminal history shows that he was convicted on third offense possession of marijuana in 2013 and on his fourth offense in 2016. He had been placed on state probation until 2023, the sheriff said.

