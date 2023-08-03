All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Grey Mazda 3 car on Marion Highway inside the Farmerville city limits for erratic driving. According to deputies, the suspect vehicle accelerated and fled from investigators through several city streets and onto La. Highway 2 East.

The suspect’s vehicle then went through the grass at the Farmerville Town Hall to avoid deputies before continuing back onto the Highway. Deputies were able to end the vehicle pursuit on Highway 2 East near Terral Island Road and the driver, 42-year-old Judge H. Milliken of Farmerville, was taken into custody.

According to deputies, two loaded handguns were on the passenger seat. Milliken was transported to UPSO and allegedly admitted to the Investigators that prior to being stopped, he was proceeding to Morehouse Parish and Ouachita Parish to allegedly commit two homicides.

According to officials, Milliken stated he had two handguns in his possession to use in the allege planned homicides and gave the names and locations of his planned victims. Additionally, the victims confirmed that Milliken had recently shown up to their residences without permission in the early morning hours before being ordered to leave.

Milliken was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on Attempted Second Degree Murder and traffic charges.