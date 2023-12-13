UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In November 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report from a resident of the Linville community in Marion, La. According to deputies, the homeowner advised that someone had stolen a chainsaw and several buckets of scrap copper from a shed on his property.

Authorities initiated an investigation into the burglary. The suspect went on to allegedly steal additional containers of copper from the victim a few days later. With the help of an eyewitness, a possible suspect was identified as 44-year-old Brian Nicholas Byrnside of Farmerville, La.

The witness observed the suspect allegedly parking near the homeowner’s property and walking, on more than one occasion, around the time the burglaries were committed. A trail of loose copper pieces and parts of a broken bucket, similar to the ones stolen, were located in the woods between the shed and where the suspect’s vehicle had been observed. A records check revealed that Byrnside allegedly sold scrap copper on five occasions after the reported burglary date, receiving payment of more than $700.

According to deputies, they prepared a warrant for Byrnside’s arrest, and it was signed by a Third District judge. He was arrested and has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for two counts of Simple Burglary.