FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, from 11 AM to 2 PM, the Farmerville Lions Club will host a Chili lunch that will benefit the Boys and Girls Club in the area. The event will take place at the LSU Extension Center which is located at 210 East Water Street in Farmerville, La.

Photo courtesy of the Farmerville Lions Club

Visitors are expected to pay for the chili upon entry.