Farmerville Alderman Lavelle Maine passes away, according to police

FARMERVILLE, La. (8/26/2019) — According to the Farmerville Police Department’s Facebook page, Farmerville Alderman Lavelle Maine died Sunday afternoon.

Police Chief Bim Coulberston says officers and EMS crews responded to Maine’s home around 3 p.m. Sunday. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office. Police say no foul play is suspected.

According to the post, Maine was first elected in 2001 as the District B Alderman. He was also a member of the Farmerville Fire Department for over two decades.

