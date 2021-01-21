Fantasy sports betting in Louisiana could begin this spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Businesses that want to operate fantasy sports betting in the 47 Louisiana parishes that approved it two years ago can start applying in February.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Thursday adopted the final regulations and licensing application needed for the competition for online cash prizes to start later this year.

The Louisiana State Police’s Gaming Enforcement Division told the board that fantasy sports contest operators can start submitting applications Feb. 19.

Officials say the gambling suitability investigations conducted by the State Police usually take 60 days to 90 days to complete before an entity can appear before the Gaming Control Board for a license.