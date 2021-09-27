Family restaurant closed after high-speed car crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A popular Monroe restaurant has been shut down after a high-speed car crash. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, around 2:30 a.m. several teenagers were driving at a high rate of speed, when their car slammed into Amigo’s Restaurant, about a mile past the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

A woman connected to the owners told us no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash and no one in the vehicle was injured. Our sources tell us the driver was not from the area and was not aware of how sharp the curve is in the road.

As we spoke with our source, she says she does not believe the teens were drinking while they were driving. According to the owners, they will have to shut down the restaurant until the building is repaired. The repairs could take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.