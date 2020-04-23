Family parade drive by at St. Joseph Nursing home

MONROE, La (04/23/20) — Family and friends of residents at St. Joseph nursing home did a drive by parade today to say hello from a distance.

They held up signs and threw flowers out the window. Residents sat in their wheelchairs wearing masks for safety and bonnets to keep the heat off. Both the residents and employees were happy to see family and friends light up the front driveway of the nursing home.

“We have a lot of wonderful families that would love to come see their residents here and it’s been hard for them and it’s been hard for the residents, but I think today as you can see they’re all excited and it’s very…um…it’s a very emotional time,” said Anna Warren, Administrator at St. Joseph Nursing Home.

Residents at the home also held up signs saying hello and balloons were tied to their wheelchairs to celebrate their special day getting to see family.