Family of September shooting victim, Darrell Stevenson, speaks out

MONROE, La (11/28/19) — On September 14th, Christopher Coleman was shot to death near 6th street and Winnsboro road in Monroe.

A week later on September 20th, Darrell Stevenson was shot near Smith Funeral Home while at Coleman’s wake.

“When Dee got killed…emotionally…we got killed.”

According to Stevenson’s family, He and Coleman were friends.

“He just went in there to see his fellow friend, which was Chris Coleman, he went to pay his last respect at the wake and he didn’t come out alive,” said Barbara Stevenson, Darrell’s Mother.

Two months later, Stevenson’s family wants justice.

“Darrell Stevenson was a loving father, a great son. He was very athletic, he loved basketball. He loved his kids. He loved life,” said Stevenson.

Police are searching for Robert K. Coleman who is wanted for questioning in connection to Stevenson’s death.

“The law enforcement has a big cash reward through crime stoppers for Robert Coleman, if anybody out there has seen Robert…Turn him in because it’s the right thing to do,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson’s family has one message for Robert Coleman.

“We just really want you Robert to turn yourself in. It’s the right thing to do. When you did that to Dee…you killed all of us. It took a part of all of us. And we just want just–we just want the right thing done,” said Courtney Profit Stevenson, Darrell’s Wife.

“We’re not mad at the Coleman’s. We’re not trying to retaliate because I’m a God-fearing woman,” said Stevenson.

Two months without a father, a son, and a friend. The Stevenson family says their lives will never be the same.

“This is a total loss for us.”

Police say Robert Coleman may be driving a green 2002 GMC Yukon. If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of Coleman, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.