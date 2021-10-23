Family of Ruston cold case victim to hold vigil in her honor

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The family of Sheila Jackson has announced that they will be holding a vigil at 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Saturday October 23 in her honor.

The event is being held at the Eastside Mini Mart at 601 Martin Luther King Ave, as it was the last location Jackson was seen alive before she was tragically discovered dead on the side of Highway 167 in 2017.

The Jackson family and the Ruston Police Department are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please come forward.