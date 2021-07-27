Family, friends and community leaders of Jonesboro speak on the three teens killed in overnight fatal crash

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– NBC 10’s Jessie Davis spoke with family members, friends and community leaders of Jonesboro, La. about the three teenagers who lost their life in an overnight vehicle crash that happened in Lincoln Parish.

The crash claimed the life of y 19-year-old Lajermanique Nichols, 17-year-old Lajavion Nichols, and 16-year-old Javious Holden. Edward Kary, who is 18-years-old was also ejected from the vehicle as well and is suffering from life threatening injuries.

Members of the Jonesboro community gathered at their local Boys and Girls Club today to provide counseling to anyone who needs it in order to cope with this tragic accident.

They share what each of them meant to them personally, what they will miss about them and how they will continue to move forward after this tragic incident.

NBC 10’s Jessie Davis has the full story starting at 5:00 p.m.