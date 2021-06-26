Family and friends gathered for the funeral service of Michael Sherman

MONROE,La. (KTVE/KARD) — Family and friends gathered today for the funeral service of 18-year-old, Michael Sherman. Sherman was fatally shot on the evening of June 18 around 9 P.M. in Monroe, La.

The funeral took place at the Greater Free Gift Baptist Church, where everyone celebrated and shared the memories that Sherman left with them.

Sherman was the starting quarterback for the Richwood Rams for the past two years. He was an important part of the 2017 championship team and a 2021 graduate.

The family asks for peace and gun violence to stop in order to remember Michael’s legacy.