Families of victims of violence hold March for Justice in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (8/31/19)– After several families lost their loved one’s due to gun violence, a group of demonstrators came together outside of the Morehouse Parish courthouse to demand justice.

Family members and friends of Demontrail Lollie and Thomas Johnson showed up with “No Justice, No Peace” t-shirts and signs in remembrance of their deceased loved ones. They want to express their frustrations with local law enforcement.

“Really, I’m just trying to get justice for my brother, it’s been years and I still haven’t heard nothing. Put the guns down, let’s just get along, get together,” said Natasha Lollie, sister of Demontrail Lollie.

The group walked up and down the streets of Bastrop, trying to get attention from local government and law enforcement with hopes that their loved ones’ cases will be solved.