WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Green and Ouachita Federal Credit Union will host a fall family fun night on October 29, 2022, from 4 PM to 9 PM. The event is set to take place at Kiroli Park, 820 Kiroli Rd. West Monroe, La.

The night will feature carnival games, food trucks, a costume contest, an outdoor movie, and more. Tickets are available at ouachitagreen.org.