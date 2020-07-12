Fall college instruction to be a mix of in-person and online

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Students in Mississippi are scheduled to return to school in August amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state. But campus life will be a lot different than what many are used to. At Mississippi State, temperature check-in kiosks will be scattered around campus. Students who live in dorms will be required to log their temperature every 24 hours and fill out a health questionnaire. Employees and day students will be required to check temperatures at home and take a screening survey before arriving on campus. At Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi, all members of the community will be required to wear masks inside and out of the classroom. Class sizes will be reduced by 50%.

