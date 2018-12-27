“Fake” sheriff’s deputy serving residents with warrants

(12/27/18) The Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept. is warning citizens to not fall victim to a man claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received complaints about a fake warrant scam, from a suspect who identified himself as a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s calling people telling them they’ll be jailed if they don’t pay their “fines.”

“The phone number displayed was our number; 601-825-1480,” a Rankin County official said in a press release.

“One callback number, used today, was 601-454-1241.”

The fake deputy told residents they had a failure to appear warrant and a contempt of court warrant had been issued for their arrest and that they owed fines.

“The suspects are doing the usual thing, asking the victims to go to a store and get a ‘green dot’ credit card to pay the fines with. These cards are usually untraceable.”

If you receive phone calls from anyone claiming to work for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept., asking you for money due to warrants, missing jury duty or for any other reason, please hang-up and contact the real sheriff’s office at (601) 825-1480.

Officials say, “please, do not give any financial information over the phone, to anyone!”