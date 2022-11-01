EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is welcoming local artist and restaurateur Fadil Ismajli to the lobby gallery. Ismaji is bringing his exhibition “The Beauty in Nature” to the gallery from November 1 – 30, 2022. On Saturday, November 5, there will be an artist’s reception from 2 PM to 3 PM.

Fadil was born in former Yugoslavia in 1957. He came to the United States in 1988 due to the tension in his country and his desire for a better life. Coming to the U.S., he discovered his love for painting and he typically painted rural landscape scenes that reminded him of home.

One of Fadil Ismajli’s works

El Dorado locals will recognize Ismajli as the owner and operator of “La Piazza”, a restaurant in town. When he is not making pizza and pasta, Fadil spends his time painting and working on his art. Ismajli has never had any formal artistic training, but he is excited to share his work with the community in his very first art exhibition.

Form more information about his exhibit, please call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org. Gallery viewing hours are 9 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.