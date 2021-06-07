‘Extracted Realities’ art exhibit opens at Monroe Regional Airport

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Regional Airport, the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, and the Masur Museum of Art join together to host New Orleans artist Nicole Duet’s work.

According to the release, Nicole Duet will have many works on display from her Extracted Realities exhibit.

Duet says this exhibit is the result of deep introspection and encourages viewers to embrace each moment.

“When we notice what we notice I feel that our focus is drawn to a still point, and the experience of time, the experience of what is before us shifts somehow. That shift allows us to experience the freedom of presence,” said Duet.

Duet’s work will be on display at the Monroe Regional Airport starting July 30, 2021. Before the exhibit is officially opened there will be a public reception Thursday, June 24, starting at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and a chance to meet the artist at 6:00 p.m.

Her exhibition can be viewed in-person at the MLU airport from 7am-7pm daily, or online at https://masurmuseum.wixsite.com/nicoleduet.

Organizers tell us masks are still required at the airport. If you plan to attend, organizers suggest, you park in the short-term parking. Parking will be validated if parked over an hour, and any parking under one hour is free of charge.

For more information and to view more work from Nicole Duet, click here.

See the images in the slide show below for a taste of Duet’s work at the Monroe Regional Airport.