Explosive device found inside Pine Bluff home

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – (6/19/19) Just before 12 p.m. the moving company called the Pine Bluff Police Department and after inspection officers called the Arkansas State Police (ASP) bomb squad to a home at the 400 block of Edwards Street.

The ASP bomb squad says it was a 20 oz bottle with what looked like a hand grenade on top.

ASP used a water cannon to break it apart, and they say after that they could confirm it was an explosive device; however, the fuse was not operational.

The bottle was full of gun powder and fireworks.

The owner of the home passed away last week and that’s why the moving company was at the home.

Police searched the rest of the house afterward and didn’t find anything else.

