RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From May 1, 2022, to May 7, 2022, Experience Ruston will join the US Travel and thousands of travel and tourism professionals across the country in celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

Despite the hardships the tourism industry has faced over the last two years, we are excited to be planning for a future that will strengthen Ruston and Lincoln Parish. This National Travel & Tourism Week, we are spotlighting what the future of travel has in store for our area, industry partners, and community stakeholders. For us, the future of travel means investing in our destination through an expanded grants program, enhancing visitor experience and engagement with hospitality training for frontline staff, and leveraging visitor data to ensure that our tourism promotion efforts are effective. Amanda Carrier, President and CEO of Experience Ruston

On Firday, May 6, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Experience Ruston will be hosting a Tourism Awareness Breakfast at the Davison Athletics Complex. The breakfast will feature Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Guest are encouraged to RSVP for the event by calling 318-255-2031 or emailing acarrier@rustonlincoln.com.