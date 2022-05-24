RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Experience Ruston announced they have given a $100,000 grant to the Friends of Ruston Skatepark. This grant is the first of several grants Experience Ruston plan to award over the next two years with the goal of funding various community projects that impact the tourism economy of Ruston and Lincoln Parish.

We are delighted to receive such wonderful support from Experience Ruston for Ruston Skatepark. This grant puts us closer to our goal of providing kids a safe place to skate. Joey Slaughter, Executive Director of Friends of Ruston Skatepark